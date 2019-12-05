UrduPoint.com
Govt To Announce Name For Election Commissioner Of Pakistan Chief Within Few Days: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:43 PM

Govt to announce name for Election Commissioner of Pakistan Chief within few days: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday expressed that Government would announce the name for the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan in up coming days with the political consensus

Talking to a private news channel, he said parliament still have 45 days to fill the vacant post of election commissioner of Pakistan, however the Names of the members were decided, he added.

"PTI government never believes in the politics of discrimination and nobody will be politically victimized,"he responded to a question.

