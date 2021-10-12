Govt to announce new jobs for minorities: Augustine

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday the Punjab government would soon announce 19,800 jobs for the religious minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday the Punjab government would soon announce 19,800 jobs for the religious minorities.

He was addressing the convention on 'Promotion for Culture of Dialogue in Pakistan' at a local hotel jointly organized by Human Rights Department and NGO Bargad.

The convention was attended by MPA Sadia Shohail, Government Collage University VC Dr Asghar Zaidi, Okara University VC Dr Zakariya Zakir, Deputy Secretary Services and General Muhammad Zubair, Prof Rubina Zakir, Pro Ashok Kumar and others.

The minister said that a social dialogue was the best tool for attaining equal citizenship, adding that all minorities should avail the opportunities being provided by the government.

He mentioned that after the implementation of 5 per cent quota in government jobs for religious minorities in Punjab, 2 per cent quota in government institutions of higher education had also been allocated.

The minister further said that all festivals of religious minorities were being celebratedwith zeal at the official level.