Govt to announce special incentive to Balochistan for RE projects: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday said special incentive to be given to Balochistan for setting up Renewable Energy (RE) projects.

In a meeting with Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan, who called him here at Parliament House, the Chairman said electricity needs of Balochistan could be met with setting up RE and solar energy projects in the provinces.

The Chairman also directed bringing improvement in power distribution system and energy projects in Balochistan, said a news release issued here.

He said area-wise Balochistan is the largest province and its power distribution system would have to be improved.

He also stressed need for a separate distribution of power company for districts Chaghi, Awaran, Lasbela and Gwadar etc.

Lasbela should also be separated from K-Electric and included with the new proposed distribution company, he added.

The Chairman said priority should be given to the Balochistan's projects as it would help mitigate hardship of people.