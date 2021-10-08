Govt to announce textile, non textile incentives soon : Muzzammil Aslam

Spokesperson of the Minister of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Friday said that government in an aim to provide relief to businesses community has planned to announce a huge incentive package for textile and non textile industry soon

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of the Minister of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Friday said that government in an aim to provide relief to businesses community has planned to announce a huge incentive package for textile and non textile industry soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the current government had taken special measures to encourage industrialization and exports, adding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government's manifesto of sustainable economic growth would be fully implemented.

He said ministry of Commerce will extend its all support to textile and non textile industry to devise a long-term strategy for image building and branding of Pakistan's textile and apparel industry.

Replying a question, he said Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has recently announced 'Sohni Dharti Remittance Program' for overseas Pakistanis in which multiple attractive incentives/rewards would be offered to those Pakistanis who are living abroad, adding, overseas remitters will be awarded points against remittances sent by them to Pakistan through legal channels.

He explained through this program overseas Pakistanis would be qualified to avail services (such as PIA ticket, mobile phone duty payment etc) against redemption of the accumulated points awarded under the National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP).

He said cash redemption would be restricted to only those remitters who returned to Pakistan permanently, adding, through this project youth would get more jobs and country export would further boost.

Responding to another question, he said that government was taking strict measures against those who were hoarding sugar, wheat and cooking oil, adding, Rs90 per Kg was fixed rate of sugar and Rs 1100Kg was fixed for wheat.

He further said that all out measures will be taken to prevent the poor from the effects of inflation adding that initiatives taken by the government to eradicate price hiking would yield desirable results.