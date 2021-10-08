UrduPoint.com

Govt To Announce Textile, Non Textile Incentives Soon : Muzzammil Aslam

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:55 PM

Govt to announce textile, non textile incentives soon : Muzzammil Aslam

Spokesperson of the Minister of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Friday said that government in an aim to provide relief to businesses community has planned to announce a huge incentive package for textile and non textile industry soon

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of the Minister of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Friday said that government in an aim to provide relief to businesses community has planned to announce a huge incentive package for textile and non textile industry soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the current government had taken special measures to encourage industrialization and exports, adding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government's manifesto of sustainable economic growth would be fully implemented.

He said ministry of Commerce will extend its all support to textile and non textile industry to devise a long-term strategy for image building and branding of Pakistan's textile and apparel industry.

Replying a question, he said Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has recently announced 'Sohni Dharti Remittance Program' for overseas Pakistanis in which multiple attractive incentives/rewards would be offered to those Pakistanis who are living abroad, adding, overseas remitters will be awarded points against remittances sent by them to Pakistan through legal channels.

He explained through this program overseas Pakistanis would be qualified to avail services (such as PIA ticket, mobile phone duty payment etc) against redemption of the accumulated points awarded under the National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP).

He said cash redemption would be restricted to only those remitters who returned to Pakistan permanently, adding, through this project youth would get more jobs and country export would further boost.

Responding to another question, he said that government was taking strict measures against those who were hoarding sugar, wheat and cooking oil, adding, Rs90 per Kg was fixed rate of sugar and Rs 1100Kg was fixed for wheat.

He further said that all out measures will be taken to prevent the poor from the effects of inflation adding that initiatives taken by the government to eradicate price hiking would yield desirable results.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Poor Mobile Oil Price Commerce Textile All From Government Wheat Industry PIA Jobs

Recent Stories

Damaged US Submarine Arrives at Guam Base After St ..

Damaged US Submarine Arrives at Guam Base After Striking Object in Indo-Pacific ..

1 minute ago
 Von der Leyen Orders Analysis of Polish Сourt Rul ..

Von der Leyen Orders Analysis of Polish Сourt Ruling on National Law Primacy - ..

1 minute ago
 Putin, Macron Discussing Timing of Next Contact - ..

Putin, Macron Discussing Timing of Next Contact - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Laporta: I hoped Messi would offer to play for fre ..

Laporta: I hoped Messi would offer to play for free

3 minutes ago
 29 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

29 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

3 minutes ago
 Three substandard ice factories closed by PFA

Three substandard ice factories closed by PFA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.