UrduPoint.com

Govt To Announce Wide-ranging Reforms For Relief Of Masses: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Govt to announce wide-ranging reforms for relief of masses: AJK PM

AJK's Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that wide-ranging reforms to be introduced soon to provide all possible facilities to the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) : AJK's Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that wide-ranging reforms to be introduced soon to provide all possible facilities to the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The PM said this while addressing a public gathering in Poonch on Saturday.

The gathering was attended by the PTI workers, union councilors and a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

The PM said that besides promoting tourism in the state the present government was keen to lift IT sector, improve the quality of education and promote small scale industries to create employment opportunities for the educated youth.

Along with promoting tourism. We will focus on small-scale industries to provide employment to women," the PM said adding that the role and efficiency of Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) would be further enhanced.

About the upgradation of schools, the PM said, "High schools having enough land for building required infrastructure will be given the status of a degree college".

The PM said that modern information offices will be set up at all divisional headquarters. "Without Government approval no construction whatsoever will be allowed whether in rural or urban areas", he added.

The curriculum for the madrassas (religious seminaries) will be prepared as per the recommendations of eminent scholars to make it in consonance with present-day demands.

The PM said that the agriculture is one of the important sectors that plays key role in boosting economy. He assured the people that his government will meet their expectations.

"We will start a new era of construction and development in Azad Kashmir and make it a model state", he said adding that serving masses with honesty was his government's sole mission.

Tanveer Illyas said that work on the construction of road up to Darbar Pir Bhola Badshah and reconditioning of dilapidated roads will be started soon to improve travelling facility.

He said that road safety commission would be set up to minimize road accidents. The prime minister said that despite various challenges related department were playing an important role.

Appreciating the party workers' contribution, the PM said that no one would be allowed to hurt the self-esteem of the party workers. He asked the party activists to gear up for the upcoming local body elections so that the power could be transferred to gross roots level in larger interests of the people.

Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Minister TEVTA, Elementary and Secondary Education Dewan Ali Chughtai, Minister for food Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Sardar Ahmed Saghir and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Local Body Elections Education Agriculture Road Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Women All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of ..

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of peace

15 minutes ago
 Lahore police performing splendidly to maintain pe ..

Lahore police performing splendidly to maintain peace: CCPO

4 minutes ago
 Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Results in ..

Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Results in 31 Deaths - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans turn Paris red ..

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans turn Paris red

4 minutes ago
 46 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

46 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

4 minutes ago
 Leclerc takes 'special' pole in home Monaco Grand ..

Leclerc takes 'special' pole in home Monaco Grand Prix after Perez crashes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.