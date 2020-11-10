Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign states: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that economic ministers will be appointed in Washington, Beijing, London and Tokyo to boost national economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) The federal government decided to appoint new four economic ministers out of country in four states, the sources said.

The sources said that the economic ministers would be appointed in London, Beijing, Washington and Tokyo for economic development in Pakistan.

This is new move by the PTI government since it came into power as no government in the past made such decision.

Earlier today, a meeting of Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Islamabad.

It discussed overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting also reviewed the latest situation of COVID-19 and the steps being taken to check its spread.