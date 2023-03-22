- Home
Govt To Appoint Inquiry Commission On Imran Khan's Assassination Threats Allegation: Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday said the provincial government had decided to appoint a commission to conduct an inquiry regarding the assassination threats as alleged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
The CM, in a post on his Twitter handle, said: "We want to ensure that such serious allegation be thoroughly investigated. And strict action will be taken either way."