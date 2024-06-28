Open Menu

Govt To Appoint Rizwan Saeed As New Ambassador To US

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 12:48 PM

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says the appointment is a part of regular diplomatic rotation and  has been under consideration for last several weeks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) The Federal government made the decision to appoint senior diplomat Rizwan Saeed as Pakistan's new ambassador to Washington.

The development was confirmed by the Foreign Office during its weekly briefing.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also announced the appointment of Asim Iftikhar as Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Asim Iftikhar, who previously held the position of ambassador to France, will assume his new responsibilities in due course.

“These appointments are part of regular diplomatic rotations and have been under deliberation for several weeks,” she clarified.

