Govt to approach NAB to investigate ABAD housing projects in Sindh: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the federal government had decided to approach National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the 269 pending housing projects of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) in Sindh to fix the responsibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the Federal government had decided to approach National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the 269 pending housing projects of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) in Sindh to fix the responsibility.

Federal government and other provinces were providing all possible support for the execution of ABAD projects, while Sindh government was not cooperating with the association, Gill said while addressing a press conference here.

Sharing the progress of Punjab government, the PM's aide said that the PTI-led provincial government had approved 700 projects over the last seven months whereas Sindh government had approved only 19 projects over the last four months.

He said so far 7,500 affordable housing units had been constructed under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme while 64,000 more would be completed in few months.

These units were cheap and low cost while owner would have to pay an installment of 14,000 per month after moving into the house.

He said the processes of getting loan from banks for the construction sector were made easier by curtailing documents from 20 to 8 after reviewing the conditions.

Under the scheme, he said No Objection Certificate (NOC) would be issued in five working days.

The private companies, he said had its own land and was showing interest in the scheme that would create around 700,000 jobs in the construction sector.

Taking a jibe over Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz, the PM's aide said she could also apply under the scheme.

Giving plan about the relocation of slums people of Islamabad sector F-6 F-7, he said the government would construct houses for the people in sector I-9/4 where they would be provided with ownership rights.

Giving update on River Ravi project, he said around 5400 acres of land had been acquired while the construction work would be started soon after fulfilling the legal formalities.

The project would be linked from one side with Ring Road while on the other side it would connect motorway.

The establishment of 450 acre of dense forest was also under the project to make it eco friendly.

He said PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif and former President Pervaiz Musharraf had tried to initiate the project but they failed to execute it.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken lead to start the project due to its importance, he said.

A survey was under way for the establishment of Central business Centre in Lahore at par with other countries.

This project would be eco-friendly and 10,000 saplings would be planted around the area.