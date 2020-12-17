UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Approach SC For Show Of Hands In Forthcoming Senate Elections: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:06 PM

Govt to approach SC for show of hands in forthcoming Senate elections: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said the government would approach Supreme Court for 'show of hands' instead of secret balloting in the forthcoming Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said the government would approach Supreme Court for 'show of hands' instead of secret balloting in the forthcoming Senate elections.

Talking to media persons here at Police Lines, the minister said if the apex court allowed show of hands it would help ensure transparency in the Senate elections. It would also help end allegation of horse-trading and unfair means in the elections for ever, he said.

He said that police was playing pivotal role for peace, security in the country and remained second force for maintenance of peace during odd times.

The minister said steps were being taken for the capacity building of Islamabad Police.

He said he would request to the Prime Minister for enhancing salaries of Islamabad police as they were getting meager salaries. The PM would review passing out parade of the Islamabad Police this month, he added.

He said crime rate has witnessed 30 per cent decrease in the Federal capital and all out facilities would be given to police force for discharging their duties efficiently. Various development projects including setting up of Forensic laboratory in Islamabad were under consideration, he added.

The minister also announced that all unnecessary check posts would be removed in the capital To a question, he said efforts were being made to make Islamabad a safe city of the country.

To another question, he said data of Pakistani prisoners languishing abroad was being collected.

Earlier, the Minister laid wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada and offered Fateha,IG Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the department.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Police Media All Government Court IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

18 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

19 minutes ago

President Rouhani Says Iran Overcame Third COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi condoles sad demise of Vice Admiral (R) ..

3 minutes ago

BitCoin Jumps Over $23,000 in Yet Another Record H ..

3 minutes ago

203,500 fine imposed on shopkeepers over profiteer ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.