UrduPoint.com

Govt To Approach Supreme Court On Ravi Urban Project: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Govt to approach Supreme Court on Ravi Urban project: PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) ::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government would invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court after the High Court nullified the Ravi Urban Development Project.

Speaking to media during his visit to Rakh Jhok forest, the prime minister said this time, the case would be presented in a better manner to apprise the Honourable Court about the significance of the project in view of urban development and civic facilities.

The prime minister said there was a misconception about the Ravi Urban project that it was a housing society. Instead, he said, the grand project aimed at correcting the faults in the wake of unplanned construction of the city.

He highlighted the salient features of the project including plantation of two billion trees as part of forestation, construction of barrages to up water table and filtration of sewerage.

He said the Rs 20 billion Dollar project would provide employment and encourage foreign investment, adding that already Rs 1.5 billion had been received in this regard.

Imran Khan said wealth creation would help run 40 affiliated industries.

"We need to set up new cities in view of the growing population, otherwise we will not be able to provide civic facilities to people," he said.

He mentioned that Lahore in near future could face similar civic problems like Karachi as result of unplanned urban development.

He regretted that the Sindh government did not allow construction at Bundal Island which was also a mega project in line with planned development of cities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Water Dollar Visit Media Government Billion Court Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Spain economy grows by 5% in 2021: statistics inst ..

Spain economy grows by 5% in 2021: statistics institute

29 minutes ago
 Russia-West Talks on Security Guarantees Not Over ..

Russia-West Talks on Security Guarantees Not Over - Lavrov

29 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, remove seasona ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, remove seasonal controversies: Religious min ..

29 minutes ago
 KP not to impose complete lockdown: Barrister Saif ..

KP not to impose complete lockdown: Barrister Saif

29 minutes ago
 Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

29 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>