Govt To Approve Mega Project For Sialkot
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:14 PM
A project worth Rs 9 billion will soon be approved by the Punjab government for beautification and uplift of the city
Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding the uplift held here on Wednesday.
He said that under the project, sewerage and sanitation system of the city would be replaced with a new and advanced one besides providing potable drinking water to people.
He said a modern sewerage water treatment plant would also be established on 150 acres of land in the city.