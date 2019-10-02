UrduPoint.com
Govt To Approve Mega Project For Sialkot

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:14 PM

Govt to approve mega project for Sialkot

A project worth Rs 9 billion will soon be approved by the Punjab government for beautification and uplift of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A project worth Rs 9 billion will soon be approved by the Punjab government for beautification and uplift of the city.

Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding the uplift held here on Wednesday.

He said that under the project, sewerage and sanitation system of the city would be replaced with a new and advanced one besides providing potable drinking water to people.

He said a modern sewerage water treatment plant would also be established on 150 acres of land in the city.

