Open Menu

Govt To Arrange In-camera Briefing For Lawmakers: Minister For Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Govt to arrange in-camera briefing for lawmakers: Minister for Law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Sunday informed the National Assembly that the government would arrange an in-camera briefing in the parliament for the lawmakers.

Speaking on the floor of the House, referring to the leadership of the Sunni Ittehad Council, he said, “Your Prime Minister has not attended the in-camera briefing on security issues in the parliament, but my Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with the cabinet, will attend the in-camera briefing.”

The minister said that the government will call an in-camera session to take all the political parties into confidence on the country's security issues. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the entire cabinet will also participate in the in-camera briefing.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that in the past the prime minister was refusing to sit with the opposition, but Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif wants to take all the political parties into confidence and work together on the issue.

He said that the resolution and legalisation presented in the Parliament are significant for national security and defence which is not only an issue of the government.

The minister said that the sanctity of the house is very important which all the stakeholders want to take care of, and the government wants to take all the political parties along with it.

On this occasion, MQM MNA, Khawaja Izharul Hassan urged the house to run according to the constitution and said that the opposition must show responsibility.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the Parliament is the supreme institution and no one can supersede the Parliament. He said that the government should take the opposition into confidence and move forward, especially regarding the decisions of agreement with foreign countries.

He said that the opposition will always cooperate with the government on economic and trade cooperation with friendly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution National Assembly MQM Prime Minister Parliament Sunday All Government Cabinet Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

20 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

20 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

20 hours ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

20 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

20 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan