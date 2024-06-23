Govt To Arrange In-camera Briefing For Lawmakers: Minister For Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Sunday informed the National Assembly that the government would arrange an in-camera briefing in the parliament for the lawmakers.
Speaking on the floor of the House, referring to the leadership of the Sunni Ittehad Council, he said, “Your Prime Minister has not attended the in-camera briefing on security issues in the parliament, but my Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with the cabinet, will attend the in-camera briefing.”
The minister said that the government will call an in-camera session to take all the political parties into confidence on the country's security issues. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the entire cabinet will also participate in the in-camera briefing.
Azam Nazeer Tarar said that in the past the prime minister was refusing to sit with the opposition, but Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif wants to take all the political parties into confidence and work together on the issue.
He said that the resolution and legalisation presented in the Parliament are significant for national security and defence which is not only an issue of the government.
The minister said that the sanctity of the house is very important which all the stakeholders want to take care of, and the government wants to take all the political parties along with it.
On this occasion, MQM MNA, Khawaja Izharul Hassan urged the house to run according to the constitution and said that the opposition must show responsibility.
Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the Parliament is the supreme institution and no one can supersede the Parliament. He said that the government should take the opposition into confidence and move forward, especially regarding the decisions of agreement with foreign countries.
He said that the opposition will always cooperate with the government on economic and trade cooperation with friendly countries.
