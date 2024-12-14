Govt to arrange overseas employment for 1.2 mln educated youths by June: Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan announced that the government aims to arrange employment opportunities abroad for 1.2 million educated youth by June next year.

Speaking at the Good Performance Award Ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday, Rana Mashhood emphasized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) commitment to delivering results through action rather than words. He assured that the PMYP office remains open to address the concerns of young people.

Highlighting the PML-N's efforts since assuming office in 2022, he said, “The government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, took charge during a critical period, prioritizing national interest over political gain. Within just eight months, petrol prices were brought down from Rs 350 to Rs 250, and the stock market reached record highs due to prudent economic policies.”

He further revealed that the government had successfully secured agreements worth Rs 70 to 80 billion with global partners, reflecting international confidence in Pakistan’s stability.

Praising PML-N chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Rana Mashhood credited him with strengthening Pakistan's security, particularly through the 1998 nuclear tests, which safeguarded the country's sovereignty despite global pressure. He stressed the importance of a robust Pakistan Army, warning against attempts to undermine national institutions, and compared Pakistan's stability to the destruction faced by nations without strong military forces, such as Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

Criticizing political rivals, he alleged that certain figures, including PTI's founder, were supported by external forces to destabilize Pakistan. He also endorsed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow military courts to try anti-state individuals, vowing that such elements would face strict accountability.

He reiterated the PML-N's role in ending load shedding, stabilizing the economy, and reducing the Dollar rate. He urged political figures linked to incidents such as those of May 9 to seek public apology or face legal consequences.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards to outstanding performers from his constituency.