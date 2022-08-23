Govt to arrest Imran Khan if court rejects his bail plea: Sanaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said the government would arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman if his bail plea was rejected by the court.

The court had also taken notice of Imran Khan's threatening remarks against a woman judge, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Snaullah said, "Imran Khan will be kept in a jail of his choice; his residence could also be declared a sub-jail."In reply to a question about constituting a judicial inquiry to investigate the allegations of torturing Shehbaz Gill during remand, he said Gill was not tortured during his imprisonment, and "the government have no objection" on the formation of a judicial commission.