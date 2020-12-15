UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Ask Apex Court's Help For Senate Elections: Babar Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Govt to ask apex court's help for Senate elections: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said the incumbent government has decided to knock at the door of apex court for holding Senate elections with 'show of hand' in February next year.

A reference would be filed in the Supreme Court for opinion regarding elections of Senate through show of hand, he said.

Talking to a private television channel, he this this would discourage 'horse trading' among political parties.

In light of the decision of apex court, he said, the government would be able to conduct elections of the upper house of parliament prior to March next.

In reply to a question about legislation for new system of Senate elections, he said after the decision of supreme court, they should not go for legislation in the parliament.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Babar Awan Parliament February March TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

8 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

23 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

53 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.