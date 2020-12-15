(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said the incumbent government has decided to knock at the door of apex court for holding Senate elections with 'show of hand' in February next year.

A reference would be filed in the Supreme Court for opinion regarding elections of Senate through show of hand, he said.

Talking to a private television channel, he this this would discourage 'horse trading' among political parties.

In light of the decision of apex court, he said, the government would be able to conduct elections of the upper house of parliament prior to March next.

In reply to a question about legislation for new system of Senate elections, he said after the decision of supreme court, they should not go for legislation in the parliament.