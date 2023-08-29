Open Menu

Govt To Assist ECP In Holding Election As Per Schedule : Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Govt to assist ECP in holding election as per schedule : Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said the government would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general election in accordance with its time-table.

"It is the foremost priority of the government to assist the ECP in holding the election in a free, fair and transparent manner," said the minister while talking to a private channel.

"We will fulfill our limited role in line with the constitution," he remarked.

To a query, he said it was the responsibility of the ECP to hold the election, and under Article 51 of the Constitution, the electoral body was bound to hold the election in accordance with the fresh census, approved by the Council of Common Interests The ECP would have to give 54 days to the political parties for the electoral campaign once the delimitations were completed, he added.

To another query, he said the ECP would decide the date of election which was a constitutional body.

He said the government would take steps to improve the situation in the country.

The minister said the government would hand over the country to the elected government in better shape by strengthening the national economy.

"It is our responsibility to strengthen the economy and we will make all-out efforts for the purpose," he remarked.

"The courts are open, the media is free, if anyone has any complaint, they can approach the appropriate forums," the minister said in response to another question.

He said the caretaker government was committed to hold the election in a peaceful and conducive environment.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Media Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

45 minutes ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

45 minutes ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

45 minutes ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

45 minutes ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

58 minutes ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

58 minutes ago
Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

58 minutes ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

1 hour ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

1 hour ago
 Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan un ..

Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan under TIR sets new milestone

1 hour ago
 Number of elderly people rises at old home in Mult ..

Number of elderly people rises at old home in Multan

1 hour ago
 Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs he ..

Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs heirs disbursed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan