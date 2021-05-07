UrduPoint.com
Govt To Avail All Legal Options Against Court Decision Allowing Shehbaz To Go Abroad: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Govt to avail all legal options against court decision allowing Shehbaz to go abroad: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government would avail all legal options against the court decision allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

The minister, in tweets, said such hasty decisions were not taken even in the Panchayat. It was a joke with the law because Shehbaz Sharif was involved in money laundering of billions of rupees.

He said it would be unfortunate if the PML-N leader escaped from law in such a manner.

Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had earlier given a guarantee that his elder brother Nawaz Sharif would return from England after medical treatment.

What had happened to that guarantee, he asked.

He tagged the copy of the affidavit submitted by Shehbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court and said it was the guarantee he had given for Nawaz Sharif's visit abroad. Instead of giving notice to Shehbaz Sharif for giving a fake guarantee and recalling Nawaz Sharif back to the country, he himself was now being sent abroad.

Fawad lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pointed out weaknesses in the justice system many times but the opposition parties were not ready for reforms. The main reason for their refusal was that their interests were linked to the present rotten system, he remarked.

