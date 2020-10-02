UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Avail All Legal Options To Bring Back Nawaz: Fawad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:49 PM

Govt to avail all legal options to bring back Nawaz: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the government would avail all legal options to bring back Nawaz Sharif as he was proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the government would avail all legal options to bring back Nawaz Sharif as he was proclaimed offender.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had submitted guarantee before the court regarding returning of Nawaz Sharif, adding it was Nawaz Sharif's moral responsibility that he should return and face the corruption cases.

Fawad said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical ground but was not admitted in any hospital in London till date. Rather he was addressing to his party through video link as he was looking a quiet healthy, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not afraid from opposition's any movement as it was using different tactics to escape accountability process in which they would not succeed.

Fawad said opposition's allegation of one sided accountability being held was baseless.

To another query, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had always respected the courts and their decisions.

He said the government had not imposed any restriction on freedom of expression as it was the first government which had allowed direct telecast of any oppositions' leader speech.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology London Moral All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Trump facing 'mild' Covid symptoms, W.House race i ..

1 minute ago

Thousands without power as storms lash France

1 minute ago

IAEA Says No Radiation Increase Registered in Beir ..

1 minute ago

Tanzania election body suspends opposition campaig ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico leader suggests migrant caravan linked to U ..

4 minutes ago

Belarusian Reciprocal Sanctions List Automatically ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.