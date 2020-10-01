UrduPoint.com
Govt To Avail All Legal Options To Bring Nawaz Sharif Back: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Govt to avail all legal options to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would use all legal options to bring Nawaz Sharif back and it was in contact with the United Kingdom's government in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was an absconder and called himself the champion of democracy, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had badly destroyed the national institutions and the economy through its nepotism policies.

They had also looted the national wealth ruthlessly, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government had never closed the doors of negotiations with the opposition but it would not make any compromise on the matter of accountability of the corrupt.

He said the opposition was not united for the people's welfare instead it had started anti government campaign just to protect their leaderships' personal interests.

He said the PTI was a democratic political party and strongly believed in the supremacy of law and democracy .

