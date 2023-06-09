UrduPoint.com

Govt To Award Rs.50k Loan Each To Top 250 Group Projects: Wani

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani has said that the top 250 group projects (5 to 8 students) from various government schools across the region would be awarded loans of Rs. 50,000 each

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani has said that the top 250 group projects (5 to 8 students) from various government schools across the region would be awarded loans of Rs. 50,000 each.

In an official statement to the media, he said the loans would be distributed in collaboration with Karakoram Cooperative Bank Limited.

The purpose of the provision of loans was so that students could further improve their initial work and come up with projects that could be scaled and were market-ready, Wani highlighted.

The scalability and saleability must therefore be the essence of these projects, he stressed.

The chief secretary said, "The students have till the end of June to improve their projects and come up with innovative yet market-acceptable projects." He further informed that a team of experts shall evaluate projects across Gilgit-Baltistan and shortlist the top 250 projects for further loan funding.

Wani said, "Our aim was to equip our young minds with an entrepreneurial spirit because entrepreneurs are the future."They were the ones that will not only be making a mark in the world but also providing employment to others, he added.

