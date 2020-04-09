Govt to be taken decision regarding international flights to other airports soon: Sarwar Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday said the government would take decision soon regarding opening other airports except Islamabad for international flights after consultation with provincial governments.

Talking to a private tv channel, he urged that overseas Pakistanis to stay at European countries during this crucial time because availability of medical facilities were much better there as compared to here.

The minister said overseas Pakistanis should not be returned without any compulsion.

He said people should adopt preventive measures against deadly coronavirus and act according to government directives in that regard otherwise the pandemic disease could spread at large scale in the country in coming days.

He said opposition should avoid to do politics instead of appreciating to publish the investigative report over the matter of sugar and wheat crisis, adding final and forensic result would be presented in April 25, about it.

Replying to a question, he said Jahangir Tareen would not go any where because he had done lot of work and unforgettable services for making the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.