Govt to be worked for betterment of journalist community: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the media was working freely in the country and government was taking steps for the betterment of journalist community Talking to a private tv channel, he said the issues confronted with the media could be resolved jointly be the government and journalists.

He urged the media to play its positive role for the betterment of the country and its people.

Shibli said he also belonged to journalist community and being a minister it was his desire to do something special for the media which make him pride even after his tenure.

He said the previous governments did not pay attention to formulate media laws. Today, the media was not facing those restrictions and hardships which were faced by our elders, he mentioned.