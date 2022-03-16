Govt to bear education expanses of children of Kocha Risaldar blast victims

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif here Wednesday said the government would bear the education expanses of children of martyrs of Kocha Risaldar blast victims

Talking to reporters here, he said KP cabinet has already announced Rs 2 million for each family of martyred persons of the suicide blast of Kocha Risaldar while those with serious and minor injuries would be provided Rs500,000 and Rs200,000 respectively.

He said KP Governor and Chief Minister had visited Kocha Risaldar soon after the blast and expressed their deep condolences with the bereaved families.

Barrister Saif said the chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to further strengthened security measures and that strict action would be taken against enemy of peace.

He said peace was established in the province after a lot of sacrifices and no one would be allowed to take law in hands.