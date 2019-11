Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item about the illness of 19-year-old Hamza of Garhi Shahu and sought a report from the health department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item about the illness of 19-year-old Hamza of Garhi Shahu and sought a report from the health department.

He has ordered for taking immediate steps and assured that the Punjab government would bear the treatment expenses.