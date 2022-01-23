Govt to boost economy through exports: Andleeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Andleeb Abbas on Sunday said that the government has introduced local products to boost economical growth and overcome economical crisis as well.

Exports were significantly increasing and playing a pivotal role in the economy, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said tax revenue targets were being achieved which was one of the element for showing strong economy.

PTI leader said that economical growth could also be boosted through effective and punchy industry in the country.

"Industrialization has already been initiated in this regard," she said.

Criticizing opposition parties, she said that the drama of their top leadership has been exposed before the public, therefore, they left the country instead of facing corruption cases.

She said that opposition always attacked on the judiciary and termed them as serial attackers.

Government was also working to provide justice to public at earliest and 'justice delayed, justice denied' factor would soon be eliminated, she hoped.