Govt To Boost National Economy, Generate Employment, Reduce Poverty: Mian Javed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Govt to boost national economy, generate employment, reduce poverty: Mian Javed

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Javed Latif Sunday said that PML-N government was committed to progress and development of projects across the country to boost national economy, generate employment and reduce poverty.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the inflation and unemployment in the country have broken all records under the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said the PTI govt was responsible for the economic mess and hoped that the present set up will salvage the sinking economy.

PTI has left massive current account deficit, he said, adding, they did nothing for the welfare of common people.

He claimed that the country's economic performance during the PTI era had been the worst as compared to other governments.

Replying to a question, he said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will remain top priority of the new government, adding, PTI instead of speeding up work on CPEC had always criticized it.

"A multi-billion Dollar CPEC was an economic project started in the region and it must not be politicized anymore as it is a game changer which will transform the lives of the billions of people of the region", he added.

Javed said that last government of PTI played havoc with the institutions for its own ulterior motives and PML-N was taking all immediate measures to put the country back on the right track.

