UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Break Wings Of Corruption, Wheat Mafia: Ali M Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

Govt to break wings of corruption, wheat mafia: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said the present government would break wings of corruption and wheat mafias to bring permanent change in lives of common man.

The elements involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat would be brought to book after inquiry, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Commenting on weak policies of last governments, he said the people of this country had to face immense trouble due to massive loans, corruption and other misdeeds done by leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Replying to a question, he said it was not easy to address plague-riddled economy in short span of time.

Expressing optimism, he said that PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan, would steer the country out of the present challenges.

He said that within next year, people would start enjoying fruits of better economy and system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Man Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Two train drivers killed in Italy high-speed rail ..

4 minutes ago

China to halve tariffs on $75 bn of US imports

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka arrests airline chief over Airbus kickba ..

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather likely in Balochistan

4 minutes ago

Canadian Police to Act Today Against Indigenous Pr ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.