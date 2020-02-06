Govt to break wings of corruption, wheat mafia: Ali M Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said the present government would break wings of corruption and wheat mafias to bring permanent change in lives of common man.

The elements involved in creating artificial shortage of wheat would be brought to book after inquiry, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Commenting on weak policies of last governments, he said the people of this country had to face immense trouble due to massive loans, corruption and other misdeeds done by leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Replying to a question, he said it was not easy to address plague-riddled economy in short span of time.

Expressing optimism, he said that PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan, would steer the country out of the present challenges.

He said that within next year, people would start enjoying fruits of better economy and system.