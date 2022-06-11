Govt to bring 2.5 mln shopkeepers in tax net

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that the government had set a target to bring 2.5 million shopkeepers in tax net.

While addressing a Post Budget Press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that first time the government had fixed the sale and income tax.

Miftah said that Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 fixed tax would be charged from the 2.5 milion shopkeepers at first time and then they would have to summit their income tax return.

He said that the government gave them a big relief as they would not be asked bout their income sources.