UrduPoint.com

Govt To Bring 2.5 Mln Shopkeepers In Tax Net

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Govt to bring 2.5 mln shopkeepers in tax net

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that the government had set a target to bring 2.5 million shopkeepers in tax net

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that the government had set a target to bring 2.5 million shopkeepers in tax net.

While addressing a Post Budget Press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that first time the government had fixed the sale and income tax.

Miftah said that Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 fixed tax would be charged from the 2.5 milion shopkeepers at first time and then they would have to summit their income tax return.

He said that the government gave them a big relief as they would not be asked bout their income sources.

Related Topics

Budget Maryam Aurangzeb Sale Post From Government Million

Recent Stories

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

8 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening thro ..

Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening through deficit in budget

20 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Rami ..

Sarfraz Ahmed's career is "almost over", says Ramiz Raja

41 minutes ago
 Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdic ..

Rs16b Money laundering case: Court reserved verdict

55 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 65 new local confirmed CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 65 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago
 India records 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more de ..

India records 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.