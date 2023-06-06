Govt to bring about Green Revolution to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government would bring about a Green Revolution 2.0 to make the country achieve self-sufficiency in the agriculture field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government would bring about a Green Revolution 2.0 to make the country achieve self-sufficiency in the agriculture field.

The prime minister, who chaired the meeting of the National Economic Council here, said the government was taking all-out measures to innovate the agriculture sector to enhance the production and par acre yield.

He said economic development topped the government's priorities for which it was investing in education, health, modern infrastructure, and technology sectors.

The NEC approved a reviewed Public Sector Development Programme 2022-23 and national development budget for the fiscal 2023-24 with an outlay of Rs 2,709 billion.

Under the development programme, the Center would spend Rs 1,150 billion, including Rs 200, through the public-private partnership and Rs 950 billion of the PSDP.

The total provincial development budget would be Rs 1,559 billion. This includes Rs 426 billion for Punjab and Rs 268 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of four months as both the provinces were awaiting general elections and being ruled by caretaker setups.

The NEC approved Rs 617 billion development budget for Sindh and Rs 248 billion for Balochistan.