Govt to bring back absconder Nawaz Sharif soon: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Muhammad Shahbaz Gill Thursday said the government would bring back absconder Nawaz Sharif through legal process as soon as possible

Talking to a private news channel, he said the former prime minister was enjoying a luxurious and healthy life abroad as he plays polo, takes coffee and pizza at posh restaurants in London.

The special assistant said Shehbaz Sharif wanted to flee from the country but the law enforcement agencies did not allow him.

Dr Gill criticizing the statement of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal regarding the overseas Pakistanis to contest the election, said his son had contested local elections in Washington. Why he has the double standards for the citizens, he added.

He said the national economy was witnessing upward trend due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government as volume of export and international trade were being enhanced with every passing day.