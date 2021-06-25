UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Bring Back Absconder Nawaz Sharif Soon: Dr Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:01 AM

Govt to bring back absconder Nawaz Sharif soon: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Muhammad Shahbaz Gill Thursday said the government would bring back absconder Nawaz Sharif through legal process as soon as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Muhammad Shahbaz Gill Thursday said the government would bring back absconder Nawaz Sharif through legal process as soon as possible.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the former prime minister was enjoying a luxurious and healthy life abroad as he plays polo, takes coffee and pizza at posh restaurants in London.

The special assistant said Shehbaz Sharif wanted to flee from the country but the law enforcement agencies did not allow him.

Dr Gill criticizing the statement of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal regarding the overseas Pakistanis to contest the election, said his son had contested local elections in Washington. Why he has the double standards for the citizens, he added.

He said the national economy was witnessing upward trend due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government as volume of export and international trade were being enhanced with every passing day.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Polo Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Washington London From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

33 minutes ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

2 minutes ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

34 minutes ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

34 minutes ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

34 minutes ago

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.