UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Bring Back Nawaz Sharif Through Legal Course: Senator Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Govt to bring back Nawaz Sharif through legal course: Senator Faisal

Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday stated in the Senate that government will bring back leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan through legal course

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday stated in the Senate that government will bring back leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan through legal course.

Speaking in the Senate, he said Nawaz Sharif went out of Pakistan on medical grounds with the permission of court and guarantee of his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

He gave details of the facilities of health sector provided by the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Sehat cards for whole population of the province, added that needy patient's family could now get Rs one million every year for medical treatment.

He said Imran Khan had everything in Pakistan, adding Imran got his medical treatment in Pakistan and sold his flat in London and brought back money to the country through official banking channels.

The society could only move forward when there was equality among people, he stressed.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed urged for implementing a national policy to promote sports which was a unifier for the country and utilized talents of youth.

Mushahid suggested building up of a national sports museum to highlight the achievements of Pakistan sportsmen who made huge achievements in the fields of cricket, hockey, squash, snooker, kabbadi and other games.

Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini drew attention towards the closure of National Bank's regional branch in Sibi and asked for its opening as people of the area were facing difficulties after the closure.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter to the relevant standing committee.

Senator Manzoor Kakar urged the opposition to support the government and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

He called for government intervention to increase facilities for education of low income sections of society.

Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai raised the issue of non provision of funds for the rehabilitation of tribesmen affected during operations against militants.

On the suggestion of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, the chair assured that a parliamentary committee will be formed to resolve issues of people in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee will play the role of a bridge among the Parliament and the federal and provincial governments.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak stressed on the making of energy efficient electric appliances like fans to save thousands of megawatts of electricity in summer months.

Senator Raza Rabbani criticised the proposed Anti-Money Laundering bill because of a provision asking businesses to report about their customers otherwise they will be liable for legal action.

Senator Mushahidullah and Senator Ghous Khan Niazi of PMLN said that unnecessary statements should be avoided on the health of political leadership.

Later before proroguing the session, Chairman Sanjrani read a ruling with respect to two bills titled "The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020" and "The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020", as passed by the National Assembly on August 24 and then placed before the Senate on August 25.

The Senate rejected both the bills on Tuesday as the opposition did not agree to their passage.

The chairman ruled that the proceedings of the house for these two bills during the Senate sitting were strictly in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Squash Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Militants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Electricity Business Snooker Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Raza Rabbani Mushahid Hussain Syed London Sibi Money August 2020 Family Government National Bank Of Pakistan Million Court Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

3 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

3 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

26 minutes ago

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

47 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

47 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.