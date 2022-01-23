UrduPoint.com

Govt To Bring Changes In Judicial System: Farrukh Habib

Published January 23, 2022

Govt to bring changes in judicial system: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the government was going to bring changes in the judicial system of the country in days to come.

Talking to ptv, he said the opposition should support the government for bringing improvement in the system instead of just criticism.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has informed the people regarding development initiatives taken by the government and given a hope to the people about their bright future.

The minister said a continuous struggle was behind the success of the Prime Minister Imran Khan against the status quo.

He said the prime minister had a clear stand that he would not shake hand with the mafias and would not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupts.

He said PM Imran Khan was the hope for the people who can resolve their problems amicably.

Farrukh said the recent inflation was a global phenomenon due to COVID-19 and it had affected the economies of even world economic powers, adding the government did not wanted to put financial pressure over the common people.

Replying to a question, he said the whole politics of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was based on lies. PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar had claimed of not owning any property within or out of the country, he recalled and said that now it had been revealed that she was the owner flats in London.

Despite of coronavirus, the national economy was improving and it would be more strengthened in coming days, the state minister claimed.

He urged upon the media to play a balanced role by covering the reality based news.

