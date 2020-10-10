UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Bring Down Food Prices By Oct 12: PM

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government would use all of the resources at the state's disposal to bring down food prices by Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government would use all of the resources at the state's disposal to bring down food prices by Monday.

On Twitter, the prime minister said the government was already examining causes of the price hikes.

"We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias; smuggling, if any; or a price rise due to international prices such as for palm oil, lentils etc," he remarked.

He said that from next week, the government would have its strategy in place and action would begin, using all state organisations and resources, to bring down food prices.

