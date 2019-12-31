UrduPoint.com
Govt To Bring Improvement, Transparency In BISP Organisation: Dr Sania Nishtar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:57 PM

Govt to bring improvement, transparency in BISP organisation: Dr Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that names of 820,165 undeserving beneficiaries were struck off from the list of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as their standard of living was above the criteria set for the poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that Names of 820,165 undeserving beneficiaries were struck off from the list of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as their standard of living was above the criteria set for the poor people.

The decision to remove the names from the BISP list had been taken after the approval of the Federal cabinet,she said while talking to ptv news.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that we have brought a new digital system of payment to poor families on a quarterly basis, which will bring transparency.

To a question she said that BISP would save about Rs60 billion annually due to exclusion of undeserving beneficiaries from the list.

She said that more deserving people will be included in the list throughout the country after fulfilling the criteria laid down by the BISP.

She said that as per the approval of the cabinet, women living on the Line of Control and having CNIC would be provided financial assistance under Kafalat programme.

The Special Assistant said that in future, the registration of the deserving people in the beneficiaries list of BISP would continue.

Registration centers would also be established in every district of the country to facilitate the deserving people for enlisting them in the BISP list, she added.

She said the Prime Minister issued cleared directives to almost 34 ministries for giving priority to common people.

