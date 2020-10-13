Govt to bring inflation down within two weeks: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that incumbent government would bring inflation down within two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that incumbent government would bring inflation down within two weeks.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that there was no shortage of wheat in any parts of the country.

The Sindh government did not release the wheat, due to which, the people had to face the problem, he added.

Commenting on inflation and shortage of essential items, he said that coronavirus had affected many countries including Pakistan.

The difference was reported in demand and supply of essential items, the minister stated.

In Pakistan, he said there was no shortage of food items including wheat.

Shibli assured that all out efforts would be made to control wheat prices in the country.

To a question, he said accountability process would continue without discrimination. The minister said that accountability was part of manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI), government. To another question, Senator Shibli said the government wanted to complete China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects within the stipulated time frame.