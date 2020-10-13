UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Bring Inflation Down Within Two Weeks: Shibli

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:36 PM

Govt to bring inflation down within two weeks: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that incumbent government would bring inflation down within two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that incumbent government would bring inflation down within two weeks.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that there was no shortage of wheat in any parts of the country.

The Sindh government did not release the wheat, due to which, the people had to face the problem, he added.

Commenting on inflation and shortage of essential items, he said that coronavirus had affected many countries including Pakistan.

The difference was reported in demand and supply of essential items, the minister stated.

In Pakistan, he said there was no shortage of food items including wheat.

Shibli assured that all out efforts would be made to control wheat prices in the country.

To a question, he said accountability process would continue without discrimination. The minister said that accountability was part of manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI), government. To another question, Senator Shibli said the government wanted to complete China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects within the stipulated time frame.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf CPEC TV All Government Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ION completes successful trial of electric autonom ..

7 minutes ago

Minority Lobbyists demand rules of business for Hi ..

26 seconds ago

Nearly 6,000 Primary Care Physicians Strike in Cat ..

27 seconds ago

RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day1

29 seconds ago

Karachi shipyard to be upgraded for fetching more ..

32 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Russia Should Stop Looking Back at EU ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.