UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Bring More System Reforms For People's Welfare: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Govt to bring more system reforms for people's welfare: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the government would bring more system reforms for people's welfare and the country's development, and the opposition would hopefully extend its support in that regard.

He, however, added that the opposition was most interested in reforms and law amendments which suited them.

Talking to a news channel, Farrukh said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not come into power for enjoying luxuries like the past rulers, rather he wanted to work for the country's progress and prosperity.

He said due to its prudent policies and a vision for the welfare of Azad Kashmir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would get heavy mandate in the July 25 election.

Farrukh said the leadership of two major political parties was immature. BothBilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar had not made any struggle to become leaders, he added.

He requested to the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures in the wake of fourth wave of Covid-19.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

4 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

7 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.