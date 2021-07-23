ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said the government would bring more system reforms for people's welfare and the country's development, and the opposition would hopefully extend its support in that regard.

He, however, added that the opposition was most interested in reforms and law amendments which suited them.

Talking to a news channel, Farrukh said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not come into power for enjoying luxuries like the past rulers, rather he wanted to work for the country's progress and prosperity.

He said due to its prudent policies and a vision for the welfare of Azad Kashmir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would get heavy mandate in the July 25 election.

Farrukh said the leadership of two major political parties was immature. BothBilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar had not made any struggle to become leaders, he added.

He requested to the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures in the wake of fourth wave of Covid-19.