Govt to bring Nawaz back as per court orders: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif would be brought back to the country following the court orders.

He said that the former premier after seeking permission for medical treatment went abroad but was doing politics and available for other activities except treatment.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the court had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds and the government had obeyed the court orders, he added.

He said the government had no concern with filing of treason First Information Report (FIR) against Nawaz Sharif and others adding that who had filed the FIR against them was not member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said the PTI's leadership does not believe in negative politics but it was Nawaz Sharif who adopted cheap tactics for defaming his opponents.

Awan said most of the PML-N parliamentarians were not supporting Nawaz Sharif narrative against the national security institutions.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was supporting and promoting Indian narrative through delivering anti Pakistan speeches and statements.

Replying to a question, he said people would not support the opposition's anti government movement because they were well aware about their dirty politics which was rounding and protecting to personal interests of their corrupt leaderships but not for the welfare of the people.

He said opposition wanted to make the people as escape goat during COVID-19 pandemic but they enjoyed their lives at abroad with their own children.

Replying to another question, he said opposition was trying to build pressure on the institutions for removing their corruption cases and escaping from accountability process but the government would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of corrupts, adding every political tactics of opposition parties would remain failed to achieve their desirous results from holding any protest or long march against the government.

He said the present government would complete its constitutional term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Babar Awan said opposition parties would not resign from the parliament, adding Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would not obey Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman in this regard.