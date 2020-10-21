UrduPoint.com
Govt To Bring Nawaz Back By January 15: Ch Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday expressed the hope that the government would bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country by January 15.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif's position was different from others because he was convicted by the court.

He hoped that the British government would take quick decision regarding Nawaz Sharif's case, adding the decision makers in UK were discussing to take hard decision in this regard.

Chaudhry Fawad said the British government was loosing its image by giving shelter to looters and plunders.

