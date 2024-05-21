Govt To Bring Reforms In Key Areas To Provide Relief To Masses: Energy Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari Tuesday said that the government would bring reforms in key areas to address the issues concerning the masses.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that we will take effective measures to eliminate power theft to reduce the financial burden on the national exchequer.
Talking about Pakistan's solar net metering policy, he clarified that the government would take all stakeholders into confidence before taking any final decision, adding that the PML-N-led government in 2017 Solarization was encouraged, and there are currently 113,000 connections on the net.
The government is willing to review the solar net metering policy if needed, it supports the continuation of the scheme, “ he added.
To a question, he said that Net metering is a billing tool that allows the consumers to send excess energy generated by solar panels to the local grid in exchange for credits to the monthly electric bills.
He underscored the importance of E&P sector reforms, a supportive investor policy, and stakeholder inclusiveness to channel untapped natural resources.
He further made it clear that the IMF has yet not demanded anything related to this Policy.
