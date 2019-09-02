UrduPoint.com
Govt To Broaden Tax Net : FBR Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zadi Monday said the government was trying to broaden the tax network by imposing tax on private medical practitioners, schools and others non-tax paying sectors.

Talking to a private new channel, he said the imports had reduced by $ 1.79 billion during the first two months of ongoing fiscal year.

He said it was the policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to reduce imports bills and increase exports, besides taking measures to reduce tax evasion.

To a question, the FBR chairman said tax collection had reduced due to decrease in imports.

He said the government would hopefully achieve the tax target set for fiscal year 2019-20.

To another question, Shabbar Zaidi said there was no likelihood of any mini-budget.

