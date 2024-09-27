Govt to build 13 new model markets in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government on Friday has decided to build 13 new model markets in different districts of Punjab.

In this connection, a meeting was held in the committee room of the Punjab Investment board under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

In the meeting, it was decided to build new model markets. These model markets will be built in the districts where these markets do not exist. After the approval, the project of building new model bazaars will be taken forward, the cost of building 13 new model bazaars is estimated at Rs3 billion.

New model markets will be constructed in Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Narowal, Chiniot, Khanewal, Chunian, Patuki, Wazirabad, Sharqpur, Bhalwal, Jhelum and Jardanwala.

While giving a briefing in the meeting, it was decided that this project of public welfare will be completed quickly, and the place has been identified for the establishment of 13 more model markets.

Meanwhile, these markets would be built in 17 districts that do not have model markets, and initial working has been completed.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that model bazaars are a major source of relief to the people.

He said standardised items are available at discounted rates in model bazaars, while thousands of people are also employed in the bazaars.

New model markets will benefit more people and create new employment opportunities, the minister said.

CEO Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company Naveed Rafaqat, General Manager Operations, Civil Engineer and other concerned officers attended the meeting.