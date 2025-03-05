Open Menu

Govt To Build 500,000 Houses In 5 Years, Pledges CM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is determined to build 500,000 houses in five years for deserving individuals.

The CM chaired a special meeting to review the 3-marla free plot scheme, here on Wednesday. The meeting focused on providing plots to deserving individuals along with financial support to help them construct their homes.

During the meeting, the CM directed authorities to rehabilitate and improve 23 previous housing schemes developed by the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) across 19 districts. She also instructed the immediate release of funds to accelerate these efforts.

Emphasizing the significance of housing for the underprivileged, CM Punjab expressed her deep commitment to the cause, stating, “Providing shelter to the homeless is a major concern. It brings me great joy to see homes being built under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme.”

Earlier, DG PHATA briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the housing initiative. He informed her that loan repayments under the program have begun, with a 100 percent repayment rate recorded so far. He further updated that 9,661 houses are nearing completion across Punjab under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program. CM Punjab directed PHATA authorities to ensure the completion of the target by March.

