Govt to build Science Museum in province: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology Mohammad Atif Khan Monday said the provincial government has planned to build a Science Museum in the province.

Addressing students' graduation ceremony at Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) institute after inauguration of the Catalyst Technology Incubation by KP, he said the Museum project would cost Rs 500 million.

Regarding the Catalyst GIK Incubator he said that it is a technology incubator and the only residential Incubator in the country, where start-ups live on the campus free of cost and spend most of their time building the next big thing.

He said the Education Technology Project would be set up in Mardan, Swabi and GIK College.

He said the provincial government would build a new academic and residential block at GIK Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

He said the provincial government would extend complete financial support to GIK Institute and some of its projects would be included in the current financial year and the remaining in 2022-23 annual development programme.

He also announced that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would visit the Institute very soon to inaugurate the girls' hostel.

Atif appreciated GIK institute in imparting quality education and said the development of science and technology was very critical for development in various other fields.

He said that development of the nations is linked with the achievements in the field of science and technology.

Earlier the minister visited the incubation centre and exchanged views with the students about their projects. He said that he was really impressed by them, especially the manufacturing of drones for utilization of spraying of different crops and orchard.

Director incubation Centre Abdullah Soomro apprised the minister that they could build their own drones within the next six months if they had the resources.

The Minister also visited the academic block which cost Rs 1 billion provided by the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khalid said the Institute would submit proposals about the electronic centre, Technology incubation centre, reverse engineering, micro hydro-project, building another girls hostel, special technology zone, climate change and education technology project.

"We wanted to be an active partner of the provincial government and willing to contribute to the formation of a cluster of engineering universities in the province," he explained.

At the end, the minister gave away certificates to outstanding graduates.