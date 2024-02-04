Open Menu

Govt To Buy 29,000 CCTV Cameras To Monitor Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Govt to buy 29,000 CCTV cameras to monitor elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Preparations for the upcoming 2024 general election in Punjab are in full swing, and the provincial government is purchasing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, equipped with advanced night vision.

The Safe Cities Authority, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) joined hands in this regard by signing an agreement.

The agreement for security of Election 2024 endorsed in the presence of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and talks about procuring 29,000 CCTV cameras were held. The security plan would cost the government Rs1.35 billion.

The agreement says that after elections, these cameras would belong to the Punjab government. Dr. Usman Anwar made it clear that everyone involved was committed to using all resources to make sure the elections in Punjab were held peacefully.

Related Topics

Election Police Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab TV All Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

11 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

21 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

21 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

21 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

21 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

21 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

21 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

21 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

21 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

21 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan