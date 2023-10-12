Open Menu

Govt To Buy Each Bale Of Cotton, Announces Governor

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 10:24 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, announced on Thursday that the Government would purchase each bale of cotton for which Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) will start buying.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) here, he underlined the need for usage of modern technology for better production of cotton and other crops.

He stated that farmers should go for early cultivation of the crop for better results adding that the country's economy and progress are directly attached with cotton.

Rehman noted ginning factories would run with improved cotton and govt had approved new varsities.

The governor appreciated the Punjab government's steps for better production of cotton and initiatives were underway to give good rates to farmers.

Chairman PCGA, Waheed Arshad Chaudhary briefed the governor about the problems being faced by the growers.

Later, he condoled with former Punjab governor, Rafiq Rajwana over his sister's demise. He offered Fateha and prayered for departing soul high pedestal in Jannah.

Rajwana thanked him for consolation in difficult times. Malik Asif Rajwana and others were present.

More Stories From Pakistan