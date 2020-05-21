Govt to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity at official level amid of coronavirus: Liaqat Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday said about 2968 people have been infected with coronavirus in Balochistan, of which 79% are men and 21% are women.

He said there were 92 cases of corona in March across the province and now the number of cases increased to 2968 while 1919 corona cases were diagnosed in only May.

He expressed these views while giving a briefing to media regarding coronavirus cases at Civil Secretariat, saying that the provincial government has decided to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity in order to cope with the challenge of the pandemic virus in respective areas of Balochistan.

Liaqat Shahwani said that the government of Balochistan has extended Smart Lockdown till June 2 and we had changed Smart lockdown on demand of traders and lifted lockdown from bakery shops for the interest of the public and business community.

He said that there were 92 cases of corona in March, while today, the number of cases in corona province is to 2,968 saying that 1919 were reported cases of coronavirus in only May which was alarming situation for province.

Over 1100 shops have been sealed in the last two months over violation of lockdown in Quetta, he said adding that public transport could also be opened in case of implementation of Standard operating productive (SOPs).

He said that coronavirus has not reached 30% areas of Balochistan and we are trying to keep these districts safe from the coronavirus adding that opening of educational institutions and public transport depended on the import of SOPs by the business community.

He said that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated with simplicity and there would be no traditional fairs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Liaqat Shahwani also urged people that they should follow precautionary measures against the deadly virus in order to control the spread of it in the province which was spreading in the province.