UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Chalk Out Foolproof Security During Muharram: DC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Govt to chalk out foolproof security during Muharram: DC

Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah Khan Friday said that a foolproof security plan would be made to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah Khan Friday said that a foolproof security plan would be made to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district.

He said this while addressing a meeting which was attended by heads of all departments.

He said that the people of Astore always ready to cooperate government in order to sustain peace in the area.

He also praised the progress of police department and expressed hope that the police of Astore will continue to render his services in order to sustain peace and brotherhood.

He also instructed police department to maintain a proper check and balance in all the entrance and exit points of the district.

Related Topics

Police Progress All Government

Recent Stories

National Investigation Agency (NIA) questions card ..

2 minutes ago

Botswana to hold elections on October 23

2 minutes ago

Australia moves Tamil toddlers to remote island de ..

2 minutes ago

EU Diplomats Support French Initiative on Easing U ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Hijri New Year greetings

16 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.