Govt to chalk out foolproof security during Muharram: DC

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah Khan Friday said that a foolproof security plan would be made to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district.

He said this while addressing a meeting which was attended by heads of all departments.

He said that the people of Astore always ready to cooperate government in order to sustain peace in the area.

He also praised the progress of police department and expressed hope that the police of Astore will continue to render his services in order to sustain peace and brotherhood.

He also instructed police department to maintain a proper check and balance in all the entrance and exit points of the district.