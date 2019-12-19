Govt to challenge Musharraf case verdict in Supreme Court: Shahzad Akbar

(@imziishan)

The Federal Government on Thursday decided to file a review petition with the Supreme Court for setting aside the verdict given by the Special Court against former president Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case

The government had a serious concern over the mode and manner of the trial, and the way it was concluded in haste ignoring procedural and constitutional flaws, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar said.

Flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, he told the media here that the government was deliberating upon the reasons for the hasty conclusion of the case.

The rushed manner, in which the case was wrapped up, negated the spirit of criminal jurisprudence, he added.

"Trial in absentia cannot be conducted and it has never happened in the history of Pakistan," he remarked.

He said the Federal Government, and the Lahore and Islamabad high courts had pointed out that there were serious procedural and constitutional issues that needed to be rectified, but the same were totally ignored by the Special Court.

