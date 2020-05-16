UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Challenge Release Of Convict Involved In Child Pornography

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Govt to challenge release of convict involved in child pornography

A spokesperson for the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan has stated that the Federal Government was in the process of challenging the order reportedly passed by the Lahore High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A spokesperson for the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan has stated that the Federal Government was in the process of challenging the order reportedly passed by the Lahore High Court on May 14 for release of Sadaat Amin who was convicted and sentenced for seven years imprisonment for his involvement as a member of international racket of child pornography.

According to a press release issued by the AGP office stated that while the order of his release was reported in the media but so far, no formal order of the Lahore High Court for his release has been issued.

On the contrary a notice has been received from the Assistant Registrar of the Lahore High Court today whereby the case has once again been fixed for hearing on May 19 before the Lahore High Court. In view of the above, it appears that there is no order in field for release of Sadaat Amin, spokesperson said and added that on May 19, when the case would be heard by the Lahore High Court again, the Federal Government would vehemently oppose his release as he has been convicted for committing a most heinous offence.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court May Media From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Possesses Hi-Tech Unique Modern Weaponry Th ..

6 minutes ago

Farmers urged to voluntarily deliver wheat to proc ..

6 minutes ago

SU academic council accords approval for post-vaca ..

6 minutes ago

Ecuador's Trade Unions Declare Strike Against Plan ..

6 minutes ago

Govt urged to raise locust issue in NCC, NCOC for ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan opens Torkham, Chaman borders with Afghan ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.